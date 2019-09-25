The Todd Phillips directed R-rated Joker movie has lately been facing a lot of heat due to its portrayal of violence. As the DC movie inches closer to its release, a notice issued by the US military, warning of a potential threat, might get some fans frantic.

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, was initially praised by critics for the actor's impressive performance as the clown prince of crime. But some critics were also concerned about the glorification of violence, that could be of bad influence.

According to i09, the military has sent out a notice, warning service members over the possibility of a mass shooting in movie theatres during Joker's screening.

The notice, which was initially circulated only among Army personnel, was later widely distributed after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uncovered social media posts by extremists known as incels.

"Run if you can," the safety notice said. "If you're stuck, hide (also known as 'sheltering in place'), and stay quiet. If a shooter finds you, fight with whatever you can."

Incels describe themselves as individuals that are unable to find a romantic or sexual partner though they have a desire for it. Their discussions on forums usually are misogynistic, racist and also show signs of extreme rage and disregard towards others in the society, making them a potential threat to people who are sexually active or engaged in a relationship.

It must be noted that the notice was marked "For Official Use Only" and was issued just as a precautionary measure.

Prior to this incident, a report from THR revealed that the Aurora shooting victims wrote to Warner Bros, voicing their concerns over the film's violence and asking the studio to donate to groups that help victims of gun violence.

Even with all the backlash, early trackings suggest Joker stills looks to earn $80million plus when it hit theatres on October 4.