It's Tuesday, November 6, and the United States of America goes to polls for the much discussed mid-term elections. Polling in several states has already begun and voters have started queuing up outside polling centres.

States in the East Coast, such as Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, New Hampshire, Virginia, South Carolina and Vermont threw the doors of the polling station open early and voters were seen casting their votes before work. The voter turnout, in fact, is expected to be comparitively high this election and about 36 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting.

The voter turnout was recorded at 36.4 percent in the 2014 mid-term elections and 55.5 percent in the 2016 presidential elections.

It’s Election Day and I’m in line at 6:05 AM.....probably should have voted early. It seems to be a great turnout at the polls both early and late. #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/2CI1INPSMO — Matt Hines (@matthines10) November 6, 2018

The 2018's mid-term polls is being seen as a referendum not on the ballot but on the president himself. The election is being held two years after Donald Trump was elected and even though the president will not be on the ballot, the poll will outline his remaining presidency.

The president too is aware of the impact the results could have on his presidency. "Even though I'm not on the ballot, in a certain way I am on the ballot," Trump said during a tele-town hall meeting organised on November 5, urging his supporters to cast their vote.

"The press is very much considering it a referendum on me and us as a movement."

The polls will decide whether the House and Senate will continue to be controlled by Trump's Republican Party or the power will shift to the Democrats who may win control of one or both.

The focus of these elections is the Congress, equivalent to the Parliament in many countries. It comprises the Senate (the upper house) and the House of Representatives (the lower house). There are a total of 100 seats in the Senate and 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

While senators serve a term of six years, representatives serve a two-year term. In tune, all the 435 representative seats go to polls this year, while 35 Senate seats are up for grabs.

In addition, 36 states and three territories of the US will elect governors and a few states are even voting for other issues. Florida will also decide if convicted felons, who have served time, should be given back their voting rights.

The Republicans and Democrats are vying for the control of the Senate and the House. Fifty-one seats are needed for the control of Senate and 218 are needed for the House.

While the Republicans currently hold the majority in the House and the Senate, tables could turn if the Democrats win 23 seats to claim majority in the house and at least two seats to form a majority in the Senate. In case of a tie, vice president Mike Pence will be the tie-breaker.

Polling times Alabama: 7 am to 7 pm CST

Alaska: 7 am to 8 pm AKST

Arizona: 6 am to 7 pm MST

Arkansas: 7:30 am to 7:30 pm CST

California: 7 am to 8 pm PST

Colorado: 7 am to 7 pm MST

Connecticut: 6 am to 8 pm EST

Delaware: 7 am to 8 pm EST

Florida: 7 am to 7 pm EST

Georgia: 7 am to 7 pm (Atlanta stations will be open until 8 pm EST)

Hawaii: 7 am to 6 pm HST

Idaho: 8 am to 8 pm PST

Illinois: 6 am to 7 pm CST

Indiana: 6 am to 6 pm EST

Iowa: 7 am to 9 pm CST

Kansas: 7 am to 7 pm CST

Kentucky: 6 am to 6 pm CST

Louisiana: 6 am to 8 pm CST

Maine: Polls open between 6 and 10 am, and close at 8 pm EST

Maryland: 7 am to 8 pm EST

Massachusetts: 7 am to 8 pm EST

Michigan: 7 am to 8 pm EST

Minnesota: Most stations will be open from 7 am to 8 pm CST

Mississippi: 7 am to 7 pm CST

Missouri: 6 am to 7 pm CST

Montana: 7 am to 8 pm MST

Nebraska: 8 am to 8 pm CST

Nevada: 7 am to 7 pm PST

New Hampshire: Polls open between 6 and 11 am and end between 7 and 8 pm EST

New Jersey: 6 am to 8 pm EST

New Mexico: 7 am to 7 pm MST

New York: 6 am to 9 pm EST

North Carolina: 6:30 am to 7:30 pm EST

North Dakota: Polls open between 7 am and noon and end between 7 and 8 pm CST

Ohio: 6:30 am to 7:30 pm EST

Oklahoma: 7 am to 7 pm CST

Oregon: Voters in Oregon vote by post

Pennsylvania: 7 am to 8 pm EST

Rhode Island: 7 am to 8 pm EST

South Carolina: 7 am to 7 pm EST

South Dakota: 7 am to 7 pm EST

Tennessee: As per municipality CST

Texas: 7 am to 7 pm CST

Utah: 7 am to 8 pm MST

Vermont: Polls open between 5 and 10 am and close at 7 pm EST

Virginia: 6 am to 7 pm EST

Washington: Voters in Washington vote by post

Washington, D.C.: 7 am to 8 pm EST

West Virginia: 6:30 am to 7:30 pm EST

Wisconsin: 7 am to 8 pm CST

Wyoming: 7 am to 7 pm MST

Social media is flooded with images of early voters queuing up at polling stations.

USA MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2018 - MAY GOD BLESS US and HELP US. pic.twitter.com/WAszOTMMvH — Anthos (@antonioxmalvol1) November 6, 2018

It’s a party at the polls y’all. Only been open 15 minutes & it’s out the door. The last time I had to wait in a line to vote was for Obama in 2008z #bluewave #VoteTuesday #Midterms2018 #ElectionDay2018 pic.twitter.com/eKa9zpEXuI — Beth (@bethrow) November 6, 2018

Half an hour after polls opening, long lines of people to cast their ballots in #MidtermElections2018 #Arlington #Virginia pic.twitter.com/yxXvHNUxrG — Paulina Leonovich (@Polly_evro) November 6, 2018

If history is any indication, the president's party usually loses seats in the mid-term elections, which were first held in 1934. Since then, the president's party has won seats just three times in the House and five times in the Senate.

As per opinion polls, Democrats have been fairing quite well in the campaigns and this could also reflect in the number of seats they gain. Generic ballot polling that keeps a track of which party voters may back shows that Democrats are currently leading in terms of supporters by 8 percent. While 42.4 percent people have said that they are backing Republicans, 50.5 percent have said they are with the Democrats.

The president's approval rating is also said to be a good indicator of how the polls may turn out and Trump's has been low since he assumed office. Currently his rating is around 42 percent, reported BBC.