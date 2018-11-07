Live

Polling for the mid-term elections, which is also being referred to as the Trump Referendum has now closed in most places and results from various states are slowly trickling in.

The focus of these elections is the Congress, equivalent to the Parliament in many countries. It comprises the Senate (the upper house) and the House of Representatives (the lower house). There are a total of 100 seats in the Senate and 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

All the 435 representative seats go to polls this year, while 35 Senate seats are up for grabs.In addition, 36 states and three territories of the US will elect governors and a few states are even voting for other issues. Florida will also decide if convicted felons, who have served time, should be given back their voting rights.

Live Updates