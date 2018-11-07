Polling for the mid-term elections, which is also being referred to as the Trump Referendum has now closed in most places and results from various states are slowly trickling in.
The focus of these elections is the Congress, equivalent to the Parliament in many countries. It comprises the Senate (the upper house) and the House of Representatives (the lower house). There are a total of 100 seats in the Senate and 435 seats in the House of Representatives.
All the 435 representative seats go to polls this year, while 35 Senate seats are up for grabs.In addition, 36 states and three territories of the US will elect governors and a few states are even voting for other issues. Florida will also decide if convicted felons, who have served time, should be given back their voting rights.
Live Updates
Max Rose takes Staten Island
Democrat Max Rose has defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Dan Donovan in New York's 11th Congressional District, which comprises Staten Island and a part of Brooklyn. This district was the only one in New York City to vote for Trump in 2016.
Ted Cruz re-elected to Texas Senate
Senator Ted Cruz has defeated Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in Texas.
Mitt Romney wins Utah
Former governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney ran for the White House seven years ago. And he will now be in Washington as the Senator of Utah.
Romney will take over from retiring senator Orrin Hatch after defeating Democratic rival Jenny Wilson.
Florida restores voting rights for felons
Voters in Florida have backed an initiative called Amendment 4, as per which over 1.5 million felons will now have their voting rights restored.
The felons will now be able to vote after serving their sentence unless they are convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.
Senate likely to stay with Republicans
The US media organisations are projecting that the control of the Senate will stay with the Republicans. Meanwhile, Democrats are likely to take the House and have also won quite a few governor seats