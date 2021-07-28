It is said that lightning does not strike the same place twice. But in the case of a man from the US state of Virginia, the lightning of luck did strike twice, helping him win a lottery using the same numbers two times in less than two years.

Bobby Johnson from Chesapeake, Virginia, won $100,000 in June 2021, in the Virginia Lottery for a second time in 16 months using the same numbers. Talking about his second consecutive win, Johnson said, "Oh man, I was so happy."

When Luck Strikes Twice

The Chesapeake resident had previously used the same numbers—1-2-20-25-27—in early 2020 for another ticket. And in February 2020, he won $100,000. But little did he know that pushing his luck more than a year later would pay off.

Last month, Johnson purchased another ticket at a 7-Eleven store in his native town. 7-Eleven is a chain of convenience stores across the US. He used the exact set of numbers used in his last ticket. And as luck would have it, he won $100,000 in the 'Cash 5 with EZ Match' draw held on 22 June 2021.

According to Virginia Lottery officials, the odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. Amazingly, the odds favored Johnson again. He told the lottery officials that he intends to conserve his winnings, just like he did with his previous win, and use it to take care of his family.

Two Times Lucky

While winning twice using the same numbers twice sounds unbelievable, a South Carolina man managed to pull off an unimaginable feat in March 2021. The Summerville resident beat odds that were beyond extreme to win using the exact same numbers— 2, 4, 5, 6, 9—for two tickets that he bought on the same day. He won a total of $200,000 ($100,000 from each ticket) in a draw held by the South Carolina Education Lottery on 17 March 2021.

In 2020, a 56-year-old man from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, won not just $1 million on the ticket he initially purchased, but also another million from a ticket that he accidentally bought. He bought two tickets online at MichiganLottery.com and had chosen the same numbers as the balls drawn—01-05-09-10-23—on 9 June 2020.