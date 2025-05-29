In the forward-thinking sustainably minded world of today, the strategic partnership between the United States and India is becoming increasingly vital. As two of the largest democracies and global economies, their collaboration on sustainable energy initiatives signals a significant shift not only in how each country addresses climate challenges but also in how they capitalize on emerging green markets. With shared goals in clean energy, carbon capture, and sustainable fuels, both nations are investing heavily in scalable, profitable solutions that support industrial growth while reducing emissions.

One of the figures at the forefront of this evolving landscape is Suneet Singal, a veteran entrepreneur working on projects both domestically and internationally. Singal is actively fostering joint ventures that reflect the aligned goals of the U.S. and India, namely, to deploy innovative energy technologies that serve environmental, economic, and geopolitical objectives. His current work bridges private sector ingenuity with policy opportunities, emphasizing that green energy must be both sustainable and profitable to achieve long-term viability. "The opportunity to build in the United States, leveraging our natural resources and exporting solutions globally, including to our Indian partners, is not just smart policy, it's smart business," Singal says.

The southern United States, in particular, has emerged as a global leader in carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), thanks to its abundant geological formations, existing pipeline infrastructure, and pro-business regulatory environment. Additionally, the region holds vast reserves of biomass material that can be used to produce biofuels, green methanol, and other carbon-neutral energy products. These natural advantages position the U.S. not just as a consumer of clean technologies but as a formidable exporter. As foreign emissions mandates take hold, especially across Europe and Asia, the U.S. has a unique chance to become the factory of sustainable energy for the world.

India, on the other hand, is rapidly transforming its own energy infrastructure. With one of the world's fastest-growing populations and economies, the Indian government has committed to an ambitious array of clean energy targets. By 2030, India aims to produce five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually and blend 20% ethanol into its fuel supply. In the aviation sector, India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has recently unveiled a roadmap to integrate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its commercial fleets, with a goal of 1% blending by the end of 2025 and 5% by 2030. India is also actively exploring green methanol as a marine and industrial fuel, with a push to develop large-scale production facilities across states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the United States is not far behind in its ambitions. There is growing sentiment, especially among Republicans, that the focus should shift from relying solely on government tax incentives to building scalable, revenue-generating infrastructure. This approach champions market-driven development and positions the U.S. as a powerhouse of exports that meet international demand.

This is where the synergy between U.S. and Indian initiatives becomes critical. Through joint ventures, American companies can build production hubs in India to serve local markets and U.S.-based clients operating globally. This reciprocal infrastructure allows both countries to meet stringent carbon reduction targets while ensuring the economics of sustainability remain competitive. As Singal notes, "We can't depend 100% on tax credits to make these projects work. We need pricing structures and market demand that drive private investment and operational efficiency. That's the only way we get real scalability."

The opportunity lies in building a two-way corridor of technology, trade, and policy alignment. U.S. firms developing CCS and green methanol solutions can find eager partners in India, where land, labor, and industrial demand are well-suited to manufacturing and deployment. Similarly, Indian biofuel firms can access U.S. logistics and capital markets, expanding their capacity to serve international carriers that must now comply with tightening carbon regulations.

Singal remains optimistic about what lies ahead. "We're just scratching the surface of what's possible," he says. "We can build in the U.S., we can build in India, and we can do so in a way that supports jobs, meets global climate goals, and delivers profits. That's the kind of sustainability that lasts."