It's not a joke! According to a post on Vice.com, the now-defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) spent millions of dollars on a strange study aimed at nuking the moon. The investigation was never completed, and the Moon remains as defective or unflawed as ever.

According to Vice.com, between 2007 and 2012, millions of dollars were spent on the top-secret Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which investigated UFOs, wormholes, warp drives, anti-gravity gadgets, and invisibility cloaks.

Freedom of Information request reveals chilling details

Department of Defense officials devised plans to burrow into the moon using nuclear bombs to extract "lightweight materials." The disclosure came into the limelight after a Freedom of Information request. The study included 1,600 pages of research secrets. The startling idea to mine the moon is mentioned in one of the reports concerning "negative mass propulsion."

The existence of the AATIP was only discovered after director Luis Elizondo quit in 2017 and went public with UFO accounts. According to the authors, materials "100,000 times lighter than steel, but with the strength of steel" can be located in the Moon's core. To find out about these resources, they proposed blasting the lunar crust using thermonuclear explosives and tunneling through to the mantle.

The prospects of mining the moon

Despite the fact that the initiative has been canceled, US authorities are not ready to abandon the plans to mine celestial bodies. According to former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, efforts to mine space rocks from celestial bodies are still moving forward. The celestial body is estimated to possess "hundreds of billions of dollars in undiscovered resources."

He revealed the space agency's desire to acquire "lunar soil from a commercial provider" in 2020, adding, "It's time to establish regulatory certainty to extract and trade space resources."

In a subsequent blog post, he elaborated "We are putting our policies into practice to fuel a new era of exploration and discovery that will benefit all of humanity."