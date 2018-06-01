'Operation Paperclip' was a highly secretive program initiated by the Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA) in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians participated. The operation mainly happened between 1945 and 1959, and the US government primarily conducted this program to reap the talent of German scientists after the fall of the Nazi empire.

Through this project, the US government aimed to overpower the dominance of Russia during the cold war. However, conspiracy theorists have now alleged that the scientists who participated in 'Operation Paperclip' were the same men who played a crucial role in killing thousands of people during World War II.

In a recent podcast involving Molly Brandenburg and Carter Roy, the duo discussed whether the government officials recruited these men even after knowing their dreaded past of killing.

During the podcast named 'Conspiracy Theories Parcast', Molly Brandenburg told the listeners that recruitment of Nazi officers was prohibited. Carter Roy supported her views and made it clear that that mandate was purposefully ignored.

"Since the details of the operation were made public in 1946, Paperclip has been synonymous as a gateway that allowed Nazis, including SS officers and war criminals to escape to the US," said Carter.

If the claims of Molly and Carter are true, then the US government might have hired some top German experts who might have played a direct role in killing people during the world war.

This is not the first time that rumours surrounding the Nazi regime are surfacing online. Previously, several conspiracy theorists have claimed that Nazis under the leadership of Adolf Hitler had developed the Bell Time Machine capable of travelling across time. Some theorists even argued that Hitler had landed in the moon with the help of this anti-gravity vessel.