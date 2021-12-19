The purpose of a penal system is to ensure that individuals found guilty of crimes are isolated from society and are given an opportunity to reform themselves. And the role of authorities in charge of penitentiaries is to provide a structured environment to facilitate this reformation. However, in an example of blatant disregard for the duties coming with such as post, a federal correctional officer from Florida was found guilty of sexually abusing a female inmate.

Jimmy Lee Highsmith, 42, from Marianna, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday of sexually exploiting a female inmate under his care. Highsmith was found guilty of one count of sexual abuse of a ward while serving at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

"The sexual abuse of inmates by federal correctional officers is intolerable. Those sentenced to prison are to atone for their crimes and gain skills that will enable them to return as productive members of society. They should not be preyed upon by officers who violate their oath of office," said Jason R. Coody, Acting US Attorney, Northern District of Florida, in a statement.

Sexually Exploiting the Victim

Evidence submitted at Highsmith's trial revealed that he had misused the authority of his position—as a correctional officer—to partake in sexual activity with a female inmate on several occasions. The exhibits and testimony provided to the jury showed that between March and April 2014, Marianna resident ordered a female inmate at the correctional facility he was employed in to present herself at the officers' bathroom and his office whenever dictated by him.

These meetings demanded from the inmate were solely to engage in sexual acts with her. Highsmith's exploitation of the victim was also confirmed by video surveillance footage. The recording established that on 30 April 2014, Highsmith and the inmate had been caught engaging in sexual activity—between 11:30 p.m. and midnight in his office—by other inmates.

The following day, the victim reported about Highsmith's unlawful deeds and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for medical examination. The inmate's physical evaluation confirmed that she had injuries caused by sexual activity.

Brought to Justice

Highsmith's conviction sees him facing a long prison sentence and a massive fine. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and five years to life on supervised release. Also, as a result of being found guilty of a sexual crime, the former correctional officer is required to register as a sex offender.

"Today, Highsmith was brought to justice for abusing his authority and sexually assaulting an inmate under his supervision. The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to investigate anyone who engages in this type of conduct," stated James F. Boyersmith, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, Miami Field Office.