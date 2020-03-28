The Walt Disney Co. announced that its theme park resorts in Florida and California will remain closed indefinitely "until further notice" amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," Xinhua news agency quoted the company as saying in a statement on Friday.

"As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice," it noted.

The Disneyland Resort, located in Anaheim, California, is home to two theme parks -- Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disney announced earlier this month the closure of Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, through the end of this month over COVID-19 concerns.

California and some other US states are currently under a stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19.

Friday's announcement comes as the US recorded 103,942 coronavirus cases with a total of 1,693 fatalities.

Universal, another US major theme park operator, announced Tuesday that it has extended closure of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando through April 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.