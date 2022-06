US dollars, amounting Rs 34.76 lakh, was seized from three women bound for Colombo from Chennai International Airport, Customs officials said on Friday

The three woman passengers were intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit officials and on being searched, the US dollars in the $100 denominations were found concealed on their person, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said in a statement.

The foreign currency was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.