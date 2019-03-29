In a move that has raised several eyebrows and questions, the Donald Trump administration has approved a secret deal to sell nuclear technology and assistance to Saudi Arabia. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told lawmakers on Thursday, March 28, that the admin had approved six applications from US companies, which had reportedly requested that the deal be kept a secret.

Perry revealed that the Energy Department had approved 37 nuclear applications since January 2017, of which nine were in the Middle East. Two other applications were also approved for Jordan. The approvals will allow the companies to carry out ground work on nuclear power, before a deal to build a nuclear plant gets a nod. However, the companies will not be permitted to ship any equipment to these nations.

The approvals were first reported by the Daily Beast, after which Perry confirmed them to the Senate Armed Services Committee. He also refuted media reports that called the approvals "secret" and said that the US companies just wanted to keep the details of the application private.