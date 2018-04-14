The United States, United Kingdom and France launched missile strikes on alleged chemical weapons sites in Syria on Friday.
Quick updates:
- The bombings were in response to a chemical attack near Damascus that killed more than 40 people last weekend and was reportedly carried out by president Bashar al-Assad.
- US president Donald Trump blamed Assad for the chemical attacks and said "these are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead," reported The New York Times.
- During his address from the White House Diplomatic Room, Trump said the allied strikes were being carried out to deter the production, spread and use of chemical weapons.
- Trump said that the strike is "a vital national security interest of the United States".
- "We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents," Trump added.
- Till now three targets— a scientific research facility in Damascus which reportedly manufactures chemical and biological weapons, a chemical weapons storage facility in the west of Homs and a chemical weapons equipment storage, which is also near Homs have been bombed.
Just received this video from a friend in Damascus. Says the missiles haven’t stopped. #SyriaStrike pic.twitter.com/UPTeI2Y2vX— Qaiser Thethia (@qaiserthethia) April 14, 2018
- A Syrian state television said that their government was responding to "the American aggression" had reported that 13 missiles had been shot down by their air defenses near Al-Kiswa, a town south of Damascus.
- Here's a video of the French fighter jets taking off to strike in Syria.
French military planes preparing for take-off to launch strikes in Siria after a chemical weapons attack last Saturday killed up to 75 people, including many young children! #PrayForSyria #Syria ???? pic.twitter.com/WkKJYXI9cn— Shuj (@ChocMilkSheikh) April 14, 2018
- Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain also seems to be thinking along the same lines as Trump. She said that the allied strikes on the Syrian government's chemical weapons sites are not only being carried out to protect innocent civilians, but also to prevent such attacks from becoming an international norm, reported NYT.
- Emmanuel Macron also criticised the chemical attack on Twitter.
Dozens of men, women and children were massacred using chemical weapons in Douma on Saturday, 7 April.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 14, 2018
The red line has been crossed.
I have therefore ordered the French armed forces to intervene.https://t.co/mezFfV1Hh9 pic.twitter.com/7lVhMjhx9I
- The strike on Syria has not gone down well with many and people have taken to Twitter to condemn the attack
#Trump and his partners in (war) crimes UK/France decided to rise the body count in war-torn #Syria, striking Damascus and guaranteeing that this long, savage imperialist conflict will remain claiming Syrian lives— Qaiser Thethia (@qaiserthethia) April 14, 2018
Via @MintPressNews #SyriaStrike
pic.twitter.com/efrm4ETry7
#Trump and his partners in (war) crimes UK/France decided to rise the body count in war-torn #Syria, striking Damascus and guaranteeing that this long, savage imperialist conflict will remain claiming Syrian lives— Qaiser Thethia (@qaiserthethia) April 14, 2018
Via @MintPressNews #SyriaStrike
pic.twitter.com/efrm4ETry7
Those poor poor people. There are never no civilian casualties. The US, United Kingdom and France have blood on their hands. #PrayForSyria #SyriaStrike— Suzie Calalesina (@SuzieGabriella) April 14, 2018
Those poor poor people. There are never no civilian casualties. The US, United Kingdom and France have blood on their hands. #PrayForSyria #SyriaStrike— Suzie Calalesina (@SuzieGabriella) April 14, 2018