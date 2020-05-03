Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says she misses her mathematics classes.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself pouting and posing with closed eyes.

"x =-b±vb2-4ac/2a #quadraticformula, miss my mathematics classes. My Grand father was Gold medalist in Mathematics & lot more. I wish i could...." she captioned the image.

Recently, Urvashi has shared a photograph of herself from the sets of "Pagalpanti". In the image, the actress is seen sporting a fuchsia cutout dress.

She had even treated her fans and followers a photograph of herself in a sea green bikini. In the snapshot she lies on a wooden plank beside the ocean. She completed her look with a pink flower in her hair and sunglasses.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".