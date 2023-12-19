A huge part of being a celebrity also has to do with deciding what to wear, how to wear it and when to wear it. And this is where celebrity stylists come into the picture. These days, Bollywood celebs often share the names of their stylists and also give them the due credit. One such celebrity stylist is Tanya Ghavri. The fashion wizard has now spoken at length about fashion hits and misses.

The worst dressed celeb

In a recent interview, when she was asked about who is the worst dressed in the industry. Pat came Tanya's response, "Urvashi Rautela". When the host further asked Tanya who is a celebrity that needs a crash course in fashion, Tanya didn't take long to respond and blurted, "Disha Patani".

Most stylish power couple

The celebrity stylist went on to call Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli the most fashionable power couple. What does a celebrity stylist do? The work of a celebrity entails accessing the proper dress, proper accessories, the right footwear as per the occasion. Their main job is to present the celebrity in a cohesive way yet make sure they stand out. Tanya has worked with celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and many more.

Tanya has revealed that Katrina is the most indecisive celeb when it comes to putting together a look as she only approves a look at the last minute. She also called Sara Ali Khan most annoying celebrity when it comes to fashion and also recalled a fight with her. "I love Sara. Me and Sara... had a fight after Simmba, because I was like, 'Can you just listen to me?' And then she started wearing some random clothes, you know," Tanya said.

"And then I was like, 'No, you can't do this.' We had a fight. We didn't talk for one and a half years. Over a year and a bad fight, an actual fight. Actually, we kind of spoke, but we didn't work together for a year and a half," she said in an interview. Tanya also went on to say that the one celebrity she loves dressing up is Kareena.