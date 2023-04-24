Urvashi Rautela, who was recently seen dancing for a special number in Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is all set to be seen doing another special number in a Telugu film. The actress will soon be seen dancing with Akhil Akkineni in his upcoming film Agent which has Mammootty playing a key role.

Recently a film critic named Umair Sandhu who is known for his vulgar and false tweets in recent times tweeted about Urvashi Rautela as well. In his tweet, he alleged that the team Agent harrassed Urvashi and wrote that she felt uncomfortable on the sets of the film while acting with Akhil Akkineni. He even said that his behaviour of Akhil getting viral over the internet.

Urvashi Rautela responded to this tweet from Umair Sandhu and bashed him. She wrote, "Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Disgruntled by an indecent journalist like you for your spurious/ridiculous tweets. You're not my official spokesperson. And yes you're a very immature kind of journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable." (sic)

Fans of Urvashi Rautela have come to her support and rescue. They also appreciated her decision of filing a defamation case against Umair.

Umair Sandhu has been tweeting about many celebrities in the same way. He even tweets reviews of a film that hasn't even been released yet. During the release of Ponniyin Selvan -1, he tweeted about the film much before its release and Suhaasini Mani Ratnam asked him who he is and who has give him the authority to watch the film.

Similarly, quite a lot of times, Umair has tweeted about celebrities and made quite a lot of allegations about film stars. Many of their fans also bashed him asking him to stay away from their favourite stars.