While married women are celebrating Karwa Chauth, actress Urvashi Rautela recently took to her social media handle to share a picture with a cryptic caption. The picture shows the 'Grand Masti' actress wearing a saree with sindoor and mangalsutra, which are worn by married Hindu women. She captioned the photo, , "Prem mein padi premika ko sindoor se priy kuch nahi hota, sari rasam riwaz ke sath chahiye umar bhar ka sath piya tumse (to a woman in love, nothing is dearer than vermilion, need you with me for the rest of my life but not without the rituals and promises)."

Following the post, she uploaded another picture within minutes of posting her previous sindoor-laden photo and wished a happy Karwa Chauth to everyone.

Though Urvashi didn't mention any name in her post, soon after her post went viral, netizens assumed that the caption was indirectly about Rishabh Pant, who is in Australia at present for the T20 World Cup. Earlier, Urvashi had shared a picture on Instagram and captioned, "Kaise bhula doon usko, maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi (How to forget them, people die, the memories don't)."

'Kya ye sindoor Rishabh Pant k liye hai?'

After these series of cryptic posts, netizens were seen asking Urvashi to stop stalking the cricketer. One user wrote, "Where does Urvashi Rautela get so much money from for travelling all over the world to stalk Rishabh Pant? Movies to hai nahi iske paas, na koi endorsement (she doe not have movies of endorsement deals)," while another said, "Whatever Urvashi Rautela is doing is pure harassment, she reached Australia for stalking Rishabh Pant; imagine if Pant does this for her, he will be behind bars in no time. I seek justice for Pant."

Some have even asked her to leave Pant alone.One user commented, "Pant ko chod do world cup ke liye please." Another asked, "Kya ye sindoor Rishabh Pant k liye hai ?? Jo bhi ho pyar to scha lg rha hai. Keep it up Bhabhi ji." A third comment read, "World Cup ke baad hum shaadi karwa denge, but please usko divert na karo."

Now, the actress has seemingly responded to allegations of her stalking Rishabh Pant. The actor, who landed in Australia a week before the T20 World Cup, shared a new post stating that she was being bullied and being labelled a stalker, and no cared for her or supported her. She added in her caption that a strong woman 'feels deeply and loves fiercely'.

"First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India... it's happening with me they're bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me... A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She's a gift to the world," Urvashi wrote in the caption of her new post, adding hashtags 'bring back our girls' and 'yes all women' to her caption.

Were the duo in a relationship?

For the unversed, in 2019, Rishabh had denied dating Urvashi after the duo were spotted together. He had also announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. Earlier this year, in an interview, Urvashi had hinted at Rishabh that 'Mr RP' had once waited for her in a hotel lobby for almost 10 hours and she felt bad for him after seeing his '16-17 missed calls'.

In response to this, Rishabh had indirectly said on Instagram, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."