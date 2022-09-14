Urmila Matondkar and husband, Mohsin Akhtar sent social media into a tizzy earlier today. The couple's social media post left everyone surprised. Mohsin shared a picture with a little girl, wishing her on her first birthday. The post left many believing that the baby girl was Mohsin and Urmila Matondkar's daughter.

Mohsin's social media post

"Wow, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it's been exciting. Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira," Mohsin captioned the adorable picture with the little one. And soon, the picture went viral. Netizens didn't waste their time in deducing that the baby was Urmila and Mohsin's daughter and some also started wondering what made the couple hide the baby girl for so long.

Here comes the clarification

However, as soon as Mohsin and Urmila got the whiff of what social media was cooking, the two came back on Instagram to set the record straight. Mohsin edited the caption and wrote, "Wow, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it's been exciting. Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira. My gorgeous niece Aira."

With that Instagram post, Akhtar clarified that Aira was not his daughter but his niece. Ever since she got married, Urmila often gets asked about embracing motherhood. The Rangeela actress had revealed that she is open to the idea of motherhood but is not the only thing she is looking forward to.

Urmila's take on motherhood

"Yes and no. If it happens, it happens. I'm not looking forward to it nor am I 'not looking forward' to it. It's not necessary for every woman to be a mother. Motherhood should happen for the right reason. I love children. But there are so many children out there who need our love and care. It's not necessary that they be born from you," the Daud actress had once said in an interview.