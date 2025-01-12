Social media is going ablaze with rumours of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's rumoured divorce. While the two have not confirmed anything, netizens have gone on to speculate multiple things about them and have also started name-calling them, especially Dhanashree. As days pass by, the rumours around their wedding and their divorce are getting murkier. Many are solely targeting Dhanashree and blaming her for this rumoured divorce and are also holding her responsible for things that are going wrong with Chahal's career. Internet sensation Urfi Javed shared her views on the same and came to Dhanashree's support.

Urfi took to her social media recently and shared her opinion about the ongoing rumours and speculations that are going around Chahal and Dhanashree's speculated divorce. Urfi slammed netizens for constantly targeting Dhanashree and holding her responsible for the couple's divorce. In her note, Urfi wrote about how women are always taken down and blamed for most things.

She wrote, "Everytime a cricketer is breaking up or getting divorced, the woman is bashed left right and centre just because in our head our cricketer is our hero. None of us have any idea what happened between the two or even during Natasha and Hardik's case but of course it's the woman who is at fault."

Urfi also mentioned Anushka and Virat's case and how the actress also had to bear the brunt of Virat's bad performance. She wrote, "Oh and don't forget the time when Anushka was blamed for Virat's bad performances. Remember? So it's always the woman who is to be blamed for the man's action? These are grown men with fully functioning brains who know what they are doing."

Netizens started a whole discourse on Urfi's statement on Reddit and many lauded her for being extremely honest about her views and for having enough confidence to speak her mind out. One comment on the Reddit post wrote, "She's a 100% right. The cricket fans are just too brain dead to comprehend this", another wrote, "She speaking facts, but people focusing on vikrant. Simple shows, people don't wanna hear facts. Both parties could be wrong here. I think we should leave them as is, we have our own problems to deal with. Let the roch sort it out."