Social media sensation Urfi Javed has reportedly been detained in Dubai for shooting a video in a revealing outfit. According to the reports, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is being questioned by the Dubai authorities over the costume that she wore at her shoot location.

Urfi Javed detained in Dubai

Reports also state that the actress landed herself in trouble as she chose to shoot the video in an open area in Dubai where people were not that comfortable with her revealing outfit. A source cited by The Times of India claimed, "She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don't consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let's see what happens." Urfi's team is yet to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, the actress is also facing massive backlash online for wearing a leopard-printed body suit. In the recent video released by Netflix India, Urfi was seen donning a body-hugging suit imitating a leopard and within seconds the clip became viral.

Urfi's leopard-printed outfit had a plunging neckline with long sleeves that gave it a cape sort of look. The actress paired her outfit with matching knee-high boots. Though Urfi often claims to design her dresses on her own, netizens were quick to point out that her outfit was a replica of Kylie Jenner's dress from Cardi B's video WAP.

Soon after this, people started trolling her on social media. One user wrote, "Kylie did this before," while another wrote, "Yes ..too much of wildness... Pls rescue and take her to jungle shez no longer needed here." A third tweet said, "Toba - toba sara mood kharab kar diya (My goodness! She ruined the mood)." A fourth user commented, "They were upset about the song of the movie Pathan and Deepika from a clip that has become normal in Indian cinema. As for this one, who is always naked, no one criticizes her, they have become contradictory people."

Another comment read, "Kapdo ke style ko to tum change nahi kar sakti lekin Munn ke expression hi change kar lo jab Dekho yahi expression hote hain tumhare (You can't change your sense of style, atleast change your expression)." One user noted, "Trying to copy kylie jenner." Another said, "Ajib janwar hai". Next comment read, "Orrr religion ke thekedarooooo humko lecture dete ho khudki ladkiya khudse sambhali nahi jati or humko gyan dete he (They give lecture to us about religion but can't handle their own women)."

Earlier today, it was also reported that Urfi has been diagnosed with laryngitis in Dubai. The actress also confirmed the same by sharing a video message on her Instagram stories stating, "This doctor finally diagnosed that I am suffering from laryngitis and tonsillitis."

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in SplitsVilla. Before this, she had also worked in a music video titled 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori'. The internet sensation has previously worked in several shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', 'Puncch Beat Season 2', 'Chandra Nandini', 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.