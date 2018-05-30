Upset over not scoring good results in class 10th board exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), two students allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves on Tuesday.

Police said, one of the deceased identified as Rohit Kumar Meena (17) was a student of Dwarka's M.R. Vivekananda Model School.

Meena scored 59 per cent in the board exam, he was a resident of Kakrola area and committed suicide in his room. He was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

According to police, they got a call around 3.45 p.m. regarding the incident, no suicide note was recovered but police suspect he was upset over the results.

In the second incident, a student, Pragya Pandey, 15, who stayed in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, was found hanging with a ceiling fan at her residence.

"She was a student in Ryan School, she got 70 per cent marks. She wanted to pursue science and could not get due to low percentage," said a senior police officer.

Due to the same, she committed committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan, he said.

Her father works as enforcement officer in ED, he added.

[ Source- IANS]