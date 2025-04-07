The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which has already been passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Several members had moved an adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss the issue by suspending all other business. However, the Speaker, in his ruling, made it clear that the matter is sub judice and, therefore, no discussion would be permitted on the Bill.

After the Speaker's decision, National Conference members, joined by coalition partner Congress and arch-rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), created a ruckus, demanding a debate on the issue.

Shouting slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre, NC MLA and party chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, "If the GST law brought by the Centre was discussed in the J&K Assembly, why can't the Waqf Bill, in the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir, be discussed?"

Citing sub-rule (7) of Rule 58 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, the Speaker said the matter is sub judice as it has been challenged in the highest court of the country. Accordingly, he disallowed the adjournment motion moved by legislators from the National Conference and Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed.

Some MLAs trooped into the Well of the House and tore papers. Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Later, when the proceedings resumed, NC MLAs continued their protest, raising slogans against the BJP-led Union Government. As the uproar persisted between ruling party MLAs and opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the House again for 20 minutes.

Earlier, as the proceedings began, members of the National Conference stood up and demanded a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was recently passed by Parliament.

The Bill, which received Presidential assent on April 5, has since been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Citing Rule 58 of the House, Speaker Rather stated, "No issue under adjudication by a court of law can be taken up through an adjournment motion. This Act has already been challenged in the Supreme Court." He added that while he had received adjournment motions from at least nine MLAs, he could not allow a debate on a matter that is currently under litigation.

Tanvir Sadiq countered that assemblies in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu had previously discussed central legislation, including the GST and farm laws, even when similar legal challenges were pending. "We are not challenging Parliament's authority, but this Bill directly affects a Muslim-majority region, and we must be allowed to express our views," he said.

BJP: J&K Assembly Has No Authority to Discuss Waqf Bill

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma argued that the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has no authority to discuss any bill passed by both Houses of Parliament.

"Is the Legislative Assembly of the J&K UT superior to Parliament?" he asked, adding, "Some political parties have already approached the Supreme Court, so this sub judice matter cannot be discussed."

Mirwaiz Terms Speaker's Action 'Condemnable'

Chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, also weighed in on the controversy, calling the Speaker's stance "ridiculous and condemnable."

In a post from Srinagar, Mirwaiz wrote, "It is ridiculous and condemnable that Tamil Nadu, which only has six per cent Muslim population, passes a strong anti-Waqf resolution in its assembly, while the Muslim-majority J&K Assembly Speaker is struggling and refusing—by hiding behind technicalities—to discuss this deeply concerning issue for the Muslims of the state."

It is ridiculous and condemnable that Tamil Nadu which only has 6% Muslim population, passes a strong anti Wakf resolution in it’s assembly,while the Muslim majority J&K assembly speaker is struggling and refusing , by hiding behind technicalities,to discuss this deeply… — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) April 7, 2025

He added, "The Speaker should know that the strong people's mandate given to his party was precisely because it promised to safeguard the interests of the people, which have been trampled upon since August 2019, and to take a stand on critical matters. Why is he capitulating so meekly?"