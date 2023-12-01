Amid protests in some parts of Kashmir Valley against a derogatory video that went viral on social media, Srinagar Police along with Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognizance against six persons creating enmity among different sections of the society through false propaganda.

Action will be taken against them for the propagation of false information, instigative content inciting disaffection anti-social propaganda on social media platforms.

Taking on to the social media platform X, The Srinagar police wrote, "Srinagar Police and Cyber Police Kashmir have taken cognizance against six individuals for propagation of false information, instigative content inciting disaffection and anti-social propaganda on social media platforms. Legal action under relevant sections of law has been taken.

Police appealed common public to desist from posting, sharing, and propagating instigative and provocative content, misinformation, anti-social propaganda, and rumour-mongering.

Case already registered against uploading of offensive content

After taking cognizance of uploading offensive content by a student, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched an investigation which will be taken to a logical conclusion.

Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain has already made it clear that no one would be allowed to hurt the religious feelings of any community, and nobody will be allowed to use this incident for malicious purposes either.

The DGP appealed to the general public that they should not fall to the vicious designs of the anti-national and anti-social elements who by taking undue advantage of this incident are attempting to disturb the communal harmony and brotherhood for which Kashmir has been known for ages. He said that police had registered a case regarding the uploading of offensive content, the investigation is on, evidence is being collected, and assured that the case will be taken to a logical conclusion.

R.R Swain informed that, after discussions with the law officers and approval from the competent authority, the law will be made operational here under 144 Criminal Procedure Act under which action will be taken against those uploading, sharing videos, posts, texts, audio on social media having potential to trigger communal frenzy, promote terrorism, separatism etc adding that by these activities at times people's life get disturbed, businesses get affected schools/colleges get closed and whole system gets disrupted.

Srinagar Police & Cyber Police Kashmir have taken cognizance against 06 individuals for propagation of false information,instigative content inciting disaffection & anti-social propaganda on social media platforms.

The DGP said that J&K police is also investigating the people who by taking undue advantage of the incident are trying to disturb the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that we have to make a distinction between an innocent statement and a statement issued with malicious intentions.

Messages designed from across the border

To a query regarding attempts by Pakistan to vitiate the atmosphere here, the DGP said that there is no doubt about that because many messages are being designed from across the border and circulated on social media adding that some people here are using these messages to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. Some people benefit from these activities which he said is a known fact and sought the cooperation of the people to foil these evil conspiracies.