There is no looking back for actor Upen Chauhan. Known for playing pivotal roles in Bhaukaal, The Forgotten Army, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu and Yeh Hai Chahatein; the actor made a solid mark with his role as 'Tikka Singh' in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The actor recently shared screen space with Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher in Chidiya Udd.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with Upen Chauhan to talk about the series, his role, working experience with Jackie Shroff and lots more.

Tell us a bit about the show.

Chidiya Udd is the story of Seher, a young girl from Rajasthan who escapes her hometown to protect herself and chase her dreams in Mumbai. The narrative weaves together the gritty worlds of the Mumbai underworld, the red-light district, and the raw, rustic backdrop of Rajasthan. It's a tale of her struggles, resilience, and unwavering determination to carve her own path and live life on her terms.

What was it like playing the character of 'Dhananjay'?

What makes Dhananjay unique is his relationship with his father—it's almost like the roles are reversed. He loves and cares for his father the way a father would for his son. He stands by him no matter what, even when his father is in the wrong. Playing this role was interesting for me because, as a Rajput, the cultural nuances felt familiar. But to really step into Dhananjay's shoes, I had to see things from his perspective—where pride and loyalty to family overshadow everything else. Oh, and growing that big, proud handlebar mustache for the role? That was a game-changer—it made me feel like Dhananjay!

How was your working experience with Jackie Shroff? Any anecdote you'd like to share.