Associated managements of private schools in Karnataka (KAMS) have decided not to force parents to purchase branded shoes and school uniforms like earlier for their children to give them relief from financial strain in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

At the same time, it has also decided to support the 'Make in India' concept.

D. Shashikumar, KAMS General Secretary, told IANS on Monday that the decision was taken at the office-bearers' meeting. Until now, the private schools insisted on purchasing uniforms, shoes, and other materials from the prescribed showrooms or agencies only.

Most of the time, the schools recommended the purchase of big brands which caused an additional burden to parents. This has even led to the confrontation between school management and parents as well. However, the school management has decided not to pressure the parents considering the financial crisis in the current scenario.

Shashikumar stated that the parents this time would be encouraged to purchase indigenous products which are much more reasonable than the branded ones. "Few schools have themselves come forward with the proposal of loosening their rigid stand and we encourage it. They have realized the situation after Covid and it is a good gesture."

There are 19,645 private schools in the state in which 45.71 lakh students are enrolled. Classes for the 2022-23 academic year are slated to commence from May 14.

Shashikumar has stated that the schools which come under KAMS are not supposed to direct parents to make purchases from the prescribed agency or shop. The school management, which has already started offline classes in a full-fledged manner, is gearing up for the next academic year. Many schools have decided to cut short summer holidays to make up for the learning loss caused during the Covid pandemic in the last two years. The decision of KAMS has been welcomed by parents.