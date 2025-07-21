In the glamorous world of showbiz, Bollywood celebrities are expected to look flawless at all times. To enhance their appearance and maintain their image, many stars across age groups opt for cosmetic and medical procedures. These range from Botox and liposuction to chin and cheek enhancements, eyebrow lifts, and even rhinoplasty.

While some celebrities openly discuss their procedures, others choose to go under the knife quietly. So far, Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, have undergone cosmetic treatments to enhance their facial structure.

Uorfi Javed flaunts swollen face as she dissolves lip fillers

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed recently shared a candid update with her followers and shared that she's dissolving her lip fillers. In a video posted to her official Instagram handle, Uorfi revealed she was undergoing treatment because the fillers were "misplaced."

She captioned the reel, "No, this is not a filter. I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were very misplaced. I will get them again, but naturally. I'm not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also, it's very, very important to go to a good doctor for fillers. All these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing."

Shanaya Kapoor: Then and now

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan. Even before her debut, she was trolled online for allegedly undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures.

Reportedly, Shanaya has had several facial enhancements, including lip fillers, chin augmentation, and nanoblading. Critics argue she has focused more on her appearance than her acting skills. A Redditor even compiled a series of before-and-after images showing her transformation from school days to post-surgery. The difference in her appearance is stark, with many calling her "unrecognisable."

Khushi Kapoor says 'she wasn't born this way'

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, has also admitted to undergoing cosmetic procedures, including a nose job. In a conversation with Curly Tales, she shared a funny anecdote about getting her eyebrows nanobladed:

"I naturally have thick eyebrows, but I noticed some gaps, so I got them filled in. You can't get your eyebrows wet for 10 days, so they give you a shield for the shower. I took a close-up photo with that shield on and sent it to my friends. They didn't even question it—it's just so normal now."

Katrina Kaif's lip fillers gone wrong

Although Katrina Kaif has never confirmed undergoing any procedures, speculation has long surrounded her alleged use of lip fillers. Reddit users have shared before-and-after photos, claiming she initially enhanced her lips and later had the fillers dissolved.

Sushmita Sen's new look sparks debate

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, known for her elegance and timeless beauty, recently made headlines for her noticeably fuller cheeks and lips. According to reports, the actress may have undergone facial treatments, including Botox and fillers.

Some netizens compared her look to Rakhi Sawant.

One comment read, "This Botox or filler has ruined my favourite actress's face.."

While another added, "Sushmita Sen was so beautiful—what has she done now?"

Anushka Sharma opted for temporary lip fillers

Anushka Sharma faced intense trolling in 2014 when her visibly fuller lips were noticed during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. In 2016, she finally addressed the speculation in an interview with Vogue:

"I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave. But I did what I had to do for my role in Bombay Velvet. I'm not going to lie. I wanted my fans to know that I'm human and not perfect."