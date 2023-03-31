Love her or hate her, you just can’t ignore Urfi Javed Close
Love her or hate her, you just can’t ignore Urfi Javed

Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. The fashionista pulls off DIY outfits created by her, including outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades.

From being brutally mocked by trolls, receiving rape and death threats to FIR's being file against her, she continues to face all the backlash with a smile on her face. Despite all these, she has never shied away from voicing out her opinions.

A few days back the 25-year-old star had taken to Twitter to share a philosophical tweet which has been criticised by the netizens, leading to her being brutally trolled on social media. Hinting at the narrow-mindedness of trolls, the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, "Nange toh sabhi hai bhai, Bas fark itna hai Mai kapdo se. Kuch log soch se".

Reacting to this, one user wrote, "Sahi kaha nange sabhi hote hai, fark itna hai urfi madam ko nange hone ka paise milte hain or hume nahi (You are absolutely right, only difference is that Urfi madam gets money for being naked and we don't)," while another said, "But behen kapde achhe pehn liya kr roj roj kisiko batana nai padega roj roj fir files nhi hogi tension khatam ho jayegi agr achhe kpde pehne to..jruri nhi he shorts kapde hi pehne (But sister start wearing proper clothes so that everyday people won't ask you, there won't be any FIRs against you, there will be no tension)". However, there were fans who hailed the internet sensation for her bold and true statement.

Though Urfi has been trolled and criticised by people, she has got immense love and support from several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh.

