Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. The fashionista pulls off DIY outfits created by her, including outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades.

From being brutally mocked by trolls, receiving rape and death threats to FIR's being file against her, she continues to face all the backlash with a smile on her face. Despite all these, she has never shied away from voicing out her opinions.

"But behen kapde achhe pehen liya karo"

A few days back the 25-year-old star had taken to Twitter to share a philosophical tweet which has been criticised by the netizens, leading to her being brutally trolled on social media. Hinting at the narrow-mindedness of trolls, the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, "Nange toh sabhi hai bhai, Bas fark itna hai Mai kapdo se. Kuch log soch se".

Reacting to this, one user wrote, "Sahi kaha nange sabhi hote hai, fark itna hai urfi madam ko nange hone ka paise milte hain or hume nahi (You are absolutely right, only difference is that Urfi madam gets money for being naked and we don't)," while another said, "But behen kapde achhe pehn liya kr roj roj kisiko batana nai padega roj roj fir files nhi hogi tension khatam ho jayegi agr achhe kpde pehne to..jruri nhi he shorts kapde hi pehne (But sister start wearing proper clothes so that everyday people won't ask you, there won't be any FIRs against you, there will be no tension)". However, there were fans who hailed the internet sensation for her bold and true statement.

Soch se nange aap jaise log karte hai nangi jaisi soch karne ke liye..thik hai aapko nanga hokar famous hona hai kuch problem nhi but ye dunia hai logo par bad affect padta hai specially girl's agar khi pe galt hota hai ladki ke sath uske jimedar ap ho — Bala valvi (@ValviBala) March 28, 2023

Agreed...?@uorfi_ you don't need to think about people "kuch toh logg kahenge, unka kaam hi hai kehna".

We are very impressed from the beginning about your confidence, boldness ..gutts..your conviction, everything.

We all love you? — _luvofficial (@Luv86876506) March 29, 2023

Though Urfi has been trolled and criticised by people, she has got immense love and support from several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh.