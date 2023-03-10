Jamos Parsa, an Iranian singer, and musician, unveiled his new album called Arayan on his Instagram.

He was born on April 3, 1996 in Tehran, and has collaborated with many rappers.

And among the most famous music composed by him is "Look At Me Habibi" in the first days of its broadcast.

He started his music career at the age of 17 and has recorded more than 40 songs to his name.

His album contains 10 songs, 5 of which have been released on his music platforms so far, and according to him, the music of this album will continue to be released until the end of 1401.

This album is composed of Persian rap.

As usual, be has also made this album available to his fans for free, and according to him, this is just to show appreciation to his fans.

Previously, he had released the album Najwa for free and in his previous interviews, he said that his income is not from music and he follows music because of his interest, not because of his income, and he loved singing music since he was a child. .

This interest gradually made him play and arrange music well.

He has had many issues in recent months, the loudest of which was the cancellation of his concert.

In February, he tweeted and announced that he was going to sing a new song called "Freedom Woman" at his new concert.

A music that has not been published anywhere.

He also called Tomaj Salehi as a popular singer and artist.

At the end of February, he had donated to the people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and called this incident a disaster.

Fans can find out about his music on his Instagram page