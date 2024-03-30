The city of Mumbai witnessed an extraordinary event as the trailer and song launch of "IRAH," the first Hindi film centered around Artificial Intelligence (AI), unfolded. Starring Rohit Bose Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Karishma Kotak, and Rakshit Bhandari in pivotal roles, the movie promises a captivating cinematic experience. Produced by Big Films Media and helmed by director Sam Bhattacharjee, "IRAH" is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on April 4th via Iamplex Digital Theatrical Distribution. Renowned music composer Sameer Sen graced the occasion with his presence.

The trailer of "IRAH" offers a glimpse into the dark side of AI technology, highlighting its potential misuse. Rohit Bose Roy, who essays a central character named Hari Singh, shared his excitement about the project, especially as it coincides with the release date, April 4th, just a day before his birthday on April 5th, 2024. Roy elaborated on his character's involvement with an app named IRAH, capable of recreating anything, and the narrative's exploration of the repercussions if the app falls into the wrong hands.

Director Sam Bhattacharjee expressed his vision behind the film, emphasizing the contemporary relevance of AI and data in today's world. He credited Roy for embracing the role and emphasized the extensive three-year effort invested in the film's VFX.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the release of "IRAH," Rohit Roy surprised fans by announcing a sequel, "IRAH 2." Teasing the intriguing narrative territory of the sequel, Roy hinted at the ongoing work on the project, further fueling anticipation among audiences.