If cryptocurrency appeared shady to you, then this is going to be beyond bizarre. Unvaxxed Sperm, launched over a week ago, has seen explosive growth and a marked plummet already. The project aims to provide and bank on, cryogenically frozen unvaccinated sperm. It's based on the belief that unvaccinated sperms, because of their rarity, will be worth a fortune one day.

One of the developers, ironically, claims not to be anti-vaccine. "We're not anti-vaccine," said Jason to VICE News, while refusing to reveal his full name. Jason claims that "the project is here to ensure the continuity of objective scientific inquiry and the freedom of discourse," it further reported.

Moving onto another co-developer of Unvaxxed Sperm, he instead chose to go ahead as completely anonymous and with the name, "Fauci" (no points for guessing the inspiration) said they were anti-vaccine to a degree.

The developers further claim that 90 percent of the population has no need to take Covid-19 jab and patients can be medicated with Ivermectin instead, reported Vice.com.

Unvaxxed Sperm

The coin, of Unvaxxed Sperm, trades as nuBTC. Trying to instill credibility into the project, "Fauci" also said that he had a team of seven cryptocurrency veterans advising him on the project.

The developers behind Unvaxxed Sperm also feel the project's potential to go viral and inspire memes to make more people aware of it and draw them into the anti-vaccine community.

Inspiration behind this bitcoin!

The developers also said they were inspired by Let's Go Brandon cryptocurrency which gained sudden traction when Candace Owens backed it. The belief emboldened with such examples and strengthened with the fact that they saw protestors holding placards, "Unvaxxed Sperm is the new Bitcoin" at anti-vaxxer protest sites.

The flawed belief

The scientific community, studies and modern medical science across the world have clarified time and again that vaccines do not affect the quality of eggs, or sperms or their count. World Health Organisation, has reiterated its stance on the vaccines not affecting fertility in any way.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy based on concerns about fertility, a 2021-study conducted by the University of Miami found that vaccine did not result in any significant decreases in any sperm parameter. "Because the vaccines contain mRNA and not the live virus, it is unlikely that the vaccine would affect sperm parameters."



Albert Hsu, MD, a reproductive endocrinologist at University of Missouri Health Care, calls all theories linking Covid-19 vaccine to male or female fertility, speculations at best. According to him, if at all, in fact Covid-19 disease could have adverse impact on the male fertility. The University's official site, quotes him saying, "Men who are worried about their fertility should probably get the Covid-19 vaccine, as there are some concerns about the potential effect of Covid-19 disease on male fertility."

Frequent queries and concerns from patients trying to conceive, partly made him address the issue in a peer-reviewed journal article. The paper discussed the potential negative impact of Covid-19 disease on testicular function, sperm production and male fertility.

What the WHO says

Specifically addressing the misinformation about vaccines and fertility, WHO's chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, says, "There is absolutely no scientific evidence or truth behind this concern that vaccines somehow interfere in fertility either in men or women. Because what vaccines do is, they stimulate an immune response against the particular protein or antigen of that virus, in this case Covid vaccines stimulate the anti-body response and there is no way in which they could interfere with the functioning of the reproductive organs in either men or women."