Elegance never fades away, which explains Mr. Yash Katyal in the best possible way. He is poised, stylish, and most importantly, natural and trendy at the same time, just like his fantastic fashion sense. He is a lifestyle influencer and a businessman who is creating his mark of glory in the hearts of the younger generation of today because he keeps it genuine and authentic. He is so passionate about fashion that he makes it look easy and charismatic.

He started his career way back in the year 2012 as a model; with his perfect personality and stature, he was able to leave his footprints behind in the sand of success, and he undoubtedly enjoyed it to the core. Post-2016, he got into the world of the social media industry as a social media influencer. Life has never been the same for him after that as he started getting recognition for the kind of work he does, and massive appreciation from his audiences and followers started coming in within two years of him working as a social media influencer, and it felt great.

The main aim of Mr. Yash Katyal was always to be the best version of himself, and over the years, he tried his best to make his dreams come true. He lives by the key to inspire and move as many people as he can by his unique way of carrying fashion and styling, and being in trend has always been something that makes him happy because he loves being in the public eye. The amount of love pouring in from all his audiences and followers is something he feels very fortunate to have received, and he has worked with over 100 brands, and the collaborations have been mega successes.

He has nearly 1,62,000 followers on social media, and that speaks in high volume about his popularity and how much people love him as their icon and someone they look up to. He is also very deeply rooted in society, and doing something for the goodwill of people makes him immensely happy; thus, he is working on 'no cost clothing,' which he is going to dedicate to the Non- Governmental Organisations.

Mr. Yash Katyal gives vast credit in the social media industry to his brother, Mr. Vipul Juneja. He believes he has been the guiding force behind him, and none of his successes would have been possible if he had not made him pursue his talent from such a fantastic platform of the social media industry. Yash believes that it was because of Vipul, he was able to work at his best, and also he gets inspired by him and the work pattern of both is very much the same; their style is similar, and that they are working in the same direction, which keeps him on his toes to work at his finest.

One of the most noteworthy contributions that Mr. Yash Katyal has made is campaigning for the Covid warriors during the lockdown. That was executed in the same manner as he expected it to be. There is the willingness to do more and achieve more, and Yash believes that this burning spark of aspiration is something which he wants never to end; thus, the following plan that he is looking forward to lending his name to is a fitness channel along with the lifestyle niche that he is working on because he believes that there is a lot more potential in that area too. Mr. Yash Katyal has always been a man of his words, and incoming times, there will be more success stories in addition, and he is determined and dedicated to work relentlessly for his goals.