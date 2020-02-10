Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception was a star-studded night, couples walked hand-in-hand at the reception. From Alia-Ranbir to Malika-Arjun, B-town couples rocked the night with their ensemble and dance moves.

One more couple that caught our attention was Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria as they were seen dancing to the tunes of Jeene Mera Dil Luteya' that will take your heart away.

The couple grooved to 'Bala's title track.

Not only did she sing and dance at the party, but it also seems the family has officially welcomed Tara. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima posted a family picture with the entire Kapoor clan along with Tara sitting beside Aadar and captioned it as 'Family first'.

Indeed such a warm bonding between the two, and the family has welcomed her with open arms. It seems after Alia and Ranbir, its Tara and Aadar's time to take the nuptial vows. On the work front, Tara is awaiting the release of 'RX 100' that marks the debut of Ahan Shetty.