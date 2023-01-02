Unni Mukundan's Malikappuram which released in theaters on December 30, 2022, is creating a fire at the Mollywood box office, as the film has apparently surpassed the weekend collections of Prithviraj Sukumaran's big-budget film Kaapa, and is standing next to Avatar: The Way of Water.

The success of Malikappuram is special for Unni Mukundan and the whole crew, as the film triumphed amid an ongoing hate campaign which alleges that the actor is trying to propagate 'right-wing' politics through his movie.

However, initial responses coming from the theaters indicate that the film is not that so-called 'propaganda' movie, but it is a beautiful divine story which narrates the journey of a young girl who worships Lord Ayyappa from her heart.

In his recent interviews, Unni Mukundan has also denied the rumors stating that the film is trying to propagate right-wing politics.

Earlier, after the release of Meppadiyaan, Unni Mukundan faced similar allegations, as a section of people from the left-liberal belt claimed that the actor is slowly becoming a mouth piece of saffron ideologies.

Despite hate campaigns, Meppadiyaan too became a success at the Kerala box-office, and Unni Mukundan received several awards and honors for his performance in the movie.

Coming to Malikappuram, the film narrates the story of a girl named Kallu who sets on a journey to Sabarimala along with her friend Piyush. At one point in time, they met the character of Unni Mukundan, and the remaining portion of the movie showcases their journey to meet Lord Ayyappa.

Malikappuram is not the kind of movie which is just a divine tale, but it has all other commercial elements including action, comedy, family sentiments etc.

Vishnu Sasi Shankar has directed Malikappuram, while Abilash Pillai wrote the script of the film. The film is jointly produced by Ann Mega Media and Kavya Films.