Ashish Pal, the driver whose truck crashed into the car carrying the Unnao rape survivor on July 28 in Rae Bareli, has told the CBI that his truck had skidded due to heavy rain on the day of the accident.

Ashish Pal said that he was returning after off-loading 'maurang' (mortar) in Rae Bareli when he saw a car coming from the opposite direction. He said he was driving at a speed of about 50 to 55 kmph.

Pal said he applied the brakes but amid the heavy downpour the truck skidded and while the front portion of the truck turned left, the rear portion turned right and hit the car.

He also insisted that he had no connection with Unnao and did not know anyone there.

He told the CBI that he does not take alcohol, but chews tobacco. He said he has been driving the truck for the past four years and belonged to Fatehpur district.

The Unnao rape victim was seriously injured in the car accident, while two of her relatives died and her driver too was critically injured. The girl's condition remains critical, doctors treating her at a hospital in Lucknow said on Saturday. The 19-year-old has been on a ventilator for the last six days and developed pneumonia.

The case relates to the rape of the minor girl allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (now expelled) at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, when she had gone to seek a job. The Supreme Court last week ordered the transfer of all cases relating to the Unnao rape to Delhi.