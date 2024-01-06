Before we get into the details of what one can do in Dubai, let's deal with "how to get in" first.

There are two ways:

If you have a US visit visa or green card, which is valid for a minimum of six months or a UK or EU residence ID, which is valid for a minimum of six months, you can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days for a charge of AED191 (around INR 4,500). If you have a normal passport, you can get E-visas from here.

Visa secured ✅ and you're all set to depart. But wait, there's one more step before you go. Upon completing immigration formalities, be sure to pick up a complimentary SIM card available at the airport. Look out for kiosks offering these SIM cards - they're a convenient way to stay connected as soon as you land.

Tip: When flying with Emirates, don't forget to hold onto your boarding pass. It's not just your ticket to the skies; it's also a key to unlock exclusive discounts at restaurants, luxury spas, big‑name stores, private pools and beaches and more across Dubai and the UAE.

Now it is time to put on your traveler shoes, as we are going to explore a lot in a few hours!

Get ready in two steps:

Finding a place to crash: If you have a connecting flight following your layover, it's wise to avoid exhaustion by booking a comfortable hotel that fits your budget. In Dubai, you can easily find 3-4 star hotels within the range of INR 6,000 to INR 7,000 on booking.com.

Choosing mode of transport: Although Dubai is famed for its opulence, you can choose to travel the city cheaper by using the metro, which is very well connected and easy to navigate. Taxis mostly run on meters; if you need to book one, you can use the Careem app - it can also help you order food.

Since this is going to be a quick tour, you will be missing out on full experiences, but you will be able to check things off your list.

Start the day with a refreshing drink from the famous Starbucks in Al Seef. The bustling waterfront promenade in Old Dubai is known for its unique architecture, food and the bazaar. Take a stroll to indulge in the Emirati culture and enjoy the quiet of the creek.

Put the Future Museum as your next destination, and on your way, spot the famous Dubai frame. The future museum is amazing; you get a look and feel of what the world will be like in 2040 or 2050. But we are on a quick tour and will keep this experience for a more elaborate trip next time.

A trip to Dubai isn't complete without a visit to the iconic Jumeirah Beach. Stroll along the shoreline, where you can admire the majestic Atlantis hotel and the remarkable Palm Island, adding a memorable experience to your Dubai trip. If you want a taste of luxury, you can try the famous 24 karat gold coffee in Burj Al Arab.

Don't be swayed away by the beach; remember, we are on a quick tour, and it is time to visit the famous Dubai Mall. If you are taking a metro to the mall, you will cross Sky Walk first. It provides a famous glass slide experience and fantastic views of the Dubai skyline. You will also get clear views of Burj Khalifa from here. Take some time to explore the mall, do some shopping, and, if time permits, visit the Dubai aquarium. and if you happen to be there in the evening, you will also see the magnificent fountain show. There are numerous viewpoints and restaurants in Burj Khalifa that you can visit.

After spending around 5-6 hours or more exploring, cap off your day with a serene sunset yacht tour of the Dubai Marina. This is the perfect opportunity to unwind, rest your weary feet, and immerse yourself in breathtaking views. On this leisurely boat sightseeing tour, you'll see some of Dubai's most picturesque spots, and gently absorb the city's beauty from the water.

As the day draws to a close, it's time to return to your hotel and prepare for the next leg of your journey. While a longer stay is essential to fully experience all that Dubai offers, this brief tour will undoubtedly leave you yearning for more. As the local saying goes, "Yalla habibi, come to Dubai" – a phrase that invites you back to this mesmerizing city.

