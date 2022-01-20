Unitrend app is a Hongkong-based mobile trading broker that aims to provide users an easy, safe, and flexible trading experience. The journey started in 2017 and over the years, Unitrend App grew rapidly. Now Unitrend has over 700,000 active users per month. Unitrend believes that trading doesn't have to be only for experts but beginners should also have the opportunity to profit.

Why Unitrend App？

Overview：

Multi-asset mobile trading platform

Trade forex,currencies,indexes,metals,etc.

Minimum investment of Rs.20 only

Risk-Free Investments on demo account

Deposit as little as Rs.100

What's the features of the Unitrend app?

Traders on Unitrend App can access the powerful trading platform in many ways through the web and mobile versions. The features include:

Trading tools and charts: The trading platform is equipped with many technical indicators and widgets such as "Other traders", "News", and"MA line or K-line chart ". Traders can trade directly from their charts with Unitrend App. Switching between different charts is also easy, the platform allows choosing from different asset types.

News feeds: The financial market is often impacted by economic news, politics, and more. So, Unitrend App provides a convenient News Feed in the app so the traders can be updated with the ongoing events in the world. By the way, traders of unitrend usually choose to follow @unitrendapp on Instagram, because they can get highly interaction support, trading strategy video, and first-hand contest info.

1. User-friendly Interface

Indicators can get quite sophisticated in purpose of empowering a few professional traders while not so appealing to the many of newbies. Unitrend App noticed this potential gap and does a good job in terms of simplifying the trading interface and streamlining the trading process. As can be seen in the below Unitrend App trading interface, the clean interface will certainly not give users a headache.

2. Available 13 Assets

Many online brokers require traders to use the underlying assets as margin to enter different markets. For example, if you do not have crypto, you cannot trade in the crypto market. If you want to trade forex and crypto at the same time, the process will become very complicated. For traders who want to trade in multiple-markets but only hold a small amount of assets, this can be very frustrating.

Unitrend introduced INR-based trading, allowing traders to always use INR to trade in 13 mainstream markets (including currency, crypto, Metal, index, etc.). Another benefit of this setting is that the Indian rupee, as the fiat currency in the investment field, provides traders with a safe haven and reduces the risk of price fluctuations when traders are not trading.

3. Low Deposit To Start

Unitrend App is committed to focusing on lowering barriers for its users. The minimum deposit set as Rs.100, which is lower than the industry standard of 10 USD, and minimum investment set as Rs.20. If you are a cautious person, Unitrend App offers traders a risk-free demo account of virtual funds Rs.10,000 to practice. As a beginner, more practice means more opportunity to develop market perception and trading skills.

4. Unitrend App Fee

There is no need to worry about transaction fees because deposits and transactions on Unitrend App are zero fees. Apart from paying a tax ratio（20% or so depending on the real-time market）on profits, you need to consider the fees for making withdrawals. The usual currency conversion fee is 4% of your withdrawal fund, charged by bank or payment channel. Unitrend enables your withdrawal to PayTM, PayU or any Indian bank card.

The withdrawal review of the unitrend app is very fast. The process of withdrawal to the bank card usually takes 1-3 workdays, because the bank needs to review the legality of the funds.

5. Unitrend App Customer Support

A strong and agile customer support is fundamental. Unitrend App opens multiple communication channels for Indian clients to get necessary assistance : 24/7 online live chat, submit tickets, contact directly via email and telegram.

6. Unitrend App Referral Program

Like most of the trading platforms, Unitrend App is also featured with a referral program which offers a bonus up to Rs.20 for each qualified user. Additionally, the qualified user needs to Log in, deposit and trade once in Unitrend without using rewards before.

7. Is Unitrend App Real?

Today, this well-established broker processes more than 7,900,000 trades per month. Like many countries in the world, Unitrend App now plays an important role in mobile trading in India as well.

And many traders in India are interested in trading on Unitrend, but most of them do not know if it is possible. Anyway,Unitrend is accepting Traders from India!

Unitrend App has a mobile app that offers users a chance to track market data and monitor their trades any time, anywhere. Unitrend App - Try it now