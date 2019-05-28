Siruthai Siva has become one of the most wanted filmmakers following his string of successful movies in the recent years. Recently, there were reports that he was getting ready to collaborate with Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan in different movies after the massive success of his 2019 Pongal release, Viswasam.

Rumours are rife that Siruthai Siva has met Rajinikanth on Tuesday morning, 28 May with a bound script. The story narration is underway at the superstar's house at the Poes Garden, in Chennai, as per Tamil TV reports.

However, there is no official word on the development although the discussions are in an initial stage, say rumour mills.

Siruthai Siva directed Ajith Kumar in four movies – Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam – in a row. Except for Vivegam, three movies turned profitable venture for the distributors and producers, thus increasing his trust on him among the Kollywood producers.

After Viswasam turned out to be a successful venture, producers started making a beeline to find out whether he has good scripts in hand. In recent weeks, it was reported that he was collaborating with Suriya following which he would direct a film starring Sivakarthikeyan.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is busy with AR Murugadoss-directorial Darbar in which the Tamil superstar plays the role of an IPS officer.

Interestingly, Viswasam had clashed with Rajinikanth's Petta at the box office earlier this year. While Ajith's film performed well in Tamil Nadu, Rajini's film did well in other parts of India and the world.