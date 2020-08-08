Amid rise in coronavirus cases, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary has tested positive for COVID, he announced in a tweet on Saturday. August 8. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chaudhary said, "Following the test done last night after showing symptoms, the report for coronavirus has come out positive.

'There is fever with a little breathing problem'

''All friends who came in contact with me in the last few days should keep distance from their family members and get themselves tested," he said.

"There is fever with a little breathing problem. I am taking treatment under the supervision of doctors in the hospital," he said in the tweet.

The Union minister, who was on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Jaisalmer, had visited several places.