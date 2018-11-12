Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Ananth Kumar passed away at the age of 59 in Bengaluru on Monday morning, November 12.

Kumar had been suffering from cancer and had returned only last month after his treatment at a cancer institute in the United States. His demise has come as a rude shock to the people of Karnataka and President Ram Nath Kovind called it a "tragic loss to public life" in India.

Kumar was a five-time Member of Parliament from Bengaluru constituency and was in-charge of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs in the Narendra Modi government.

Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters over the demise of the veteran politician who had truly left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work," PM Modi expressed his grief on Twitter.