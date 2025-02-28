Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda arrives in Odisha for health summit

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda arrived in Odisha on Friday to participate in a national summit to be organised by National Health Mission in Puri.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, Nadda will inaugurate the 9th national summit on Good, Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System in India and release the report of the 16th Common Review Mission.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling will also attend the inaugural function. The two-day event will be held at Swosti Premium Beach Resort in Puri.

The first national summit was held in 2013 and over the years, it has become an institutional mechanism for sharing of innovations supported by the National Health Mission.

The National Health Innovation Portal (NHInP), which was launched during the Shimla summit of 2015, represents the Ministry's unstinting effort towards identifying and nurturing good practices and innovations, official sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Ayush sector has played a pivotal role in promoting holistic well-being and good health.

PM Modi chaired a meeting review meeting to strengthen its impact through research, innovation and global collaborations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The Ayush sector has played a pivotal role in promoting holistic well-being and good health. Today, I chaired a review meeting to further strengthen its impact through research, innovation and global collaborations. India

remains committed to making traditional medicine a key pillar of healthcare."

"In the last decade, the Ayush sector has grown exponentially in India. With initiatives like Ayush Visa, AI-driven research, and the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, India is leading the way in evidence-based traditional medicine," he added.

Union Minister Nadda arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday on a two-day visit to Odisha.

Soon after his arrival on Thursday evening, Nadda was accorded a warm welcome by Odisha Chief Minister Majhi and senior BJP leaders at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). State BJP president Manmohan Samal was among those present at the airport to receive the Union Minister.

The Union Minister, who is scheduled to attend a summit organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) in Puri on Friday, proceeded to Konark for overnight stay after a brief discussion with senior BJP leaders.