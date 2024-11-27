The Union Government has implemented Heat Action Plans (HAPs) in 23 States that are prone to heatwave conditions to minimize the impact of increasing temperature on human lives and crops.

In reply to a question regarding the alarming rate of heat waves in recent years, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha that due to climate change, annual temperature is increasing globally, and the impact of the same is reflected in the rising frequency and intensity of heatwaves in various parts of the globe, including India.

"Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)-Sixth Assessment Report also reflects the same (https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/syr/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_ SYR_SPM.pdf)", he said, adding, "In general, there is an increasing trend in the frequency of heatwaves in the heat core zone covering northern plains and central India, as per the analysis done by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)".

He further said that recently, IMD published a monograph on heatwaves that provides comprehensive information on heatwaves over India (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/responsive/met2.php).

Initiatives taken to reduce causes of heatwaves

Various initiatives have been undertaken by the Government of India with the help of states to reduce the causes of heatwaves in the coming years.

"National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) is one of the major initiatives in this direction", he said, adding, "Additionally, India has taken a proactive role in fostering international collaborations through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure".

"India is committed to pursuing low-carbon strategies for development and is actively pursuing them, as per national circumstances", the minister said.

IMD, in coordination with various research centers across the country, has been taking multiple steps to improve monitoring and early warning systems, which helped minimize loss of life and property during extreme weather events, including heat waves.

HAPs implemented in 23 heatwave prone states

Heat Action Plans (HAPs) in 23 States that are prone to heatwave conditions were jointly implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the State governments.

Heatwaves adversely affected crop output in the previous year, especially certain vegetables in various regions, which put pressure on food inflation.

"The Government took timely steps to bring relief to the common man. These, interalia, include strengthening of buffer stock of essential food items and periodic open market releases, subsidized retail sale of items like rice, wheat flour, and pulses in specified outlets, easing imports of essential food items through rationalization of duties, prevention of hoarding through imposition/revision and monitoring of stock limits", he said, adding, "The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana largely protects the vulnerable sections from price pressures in food grains".

The heatwave forecast and warning information are provided to all the stakeholders, including ministries of the Union Government, State Governments, and local Government bodies.

IMD issues various outlooks/forecasts/warnings for the Public and disaster management authorities to prepare for extreme weather events, including heatwaves.

While issuing the alert, a suitable color code is used to highlight the impact of the severe weather expected and signal disaster management about the course of action to be taken regarding an impending disaster weather event.

IMD issues the necessary warnings and advisories well in advance for preparedness. A series of National and state-level heatwave preparedness meetings are conducted much before the start of the summer season, with regular review meetings from time to time during the season.

"The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) uniformly implements the central sector schemes throughout the country, and IMD provides weather and climate-related forecasts and warnings, including warnings about heatwaves", the Minister said, adding, "IMD collaborates with research centers to improve early warning services in a coordinated manner. It also regularly engages different stakeholders and experts, including disaster management authorities at national, state, and local government departments, to improve its product outreach".

The Minister further informed that regular consultation and coordination with other Government agencies and climate experts are maintained through heatwave preparedness meetings and workshops. "The seasonal and monthly outlooks provide an opportunity to assess the preparedness of different stakeholders, and an extended range followed by short to medium-range forecast anticipates on-ground action", he said.