While introducing the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman promised that the ambitious Shahpur Kandi Dam project would be completed.

"Shahpur Kandi Dam project is likely to be commissioned which will benefit Jammu and Kashmir with 1,150 cusecs of irrigation water facilities to 32,186 hectares of land in Kathua and Samba", the Union

Finance Minister Sitharaman mentioned in her Budget for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Balance work of Tawi Barrage to be completed. 197 minor irrigation schemes to be completed during 2024-25, which envisages the creation of an irrigation potential of 38,723 hectares", she mentioned.

Importance of this project

The project is being constructed on the river Ravi, 11 kilometres downstream of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and eight kilometers upstream of Madhopur in Punjab's Pathankot district.

Commissioning of this project will help the farmers of the Kandi belts of the Kathua and Samba districts. This canal will be turned into a lifeline for farmers of this belt.

J&K and Punjab had signed a bilateral agreement on January 20, 1979, on sharing water of the river Ravi. As per the bilateral agreement, J&K will get 1,150 cusecs of water by constructing a canal from Satwain to Basantpur. The Punjab government was to construct the Shahpur-Kandi barrage, which was scrapped in 2004.

In June 2015, the then Chief Minister, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had sought the intervention of the Union Government to solve the issue of completion of the Shahpur Kandi canal project with Punjab.

After decades of animosity, J&K and Punjab governments had signed a fresh pact on the Shahpur Kandi project on March 3, 2017. As per this new pact, J&K is going to get 20 percent electricity and 1150 cusecs water from the project.

J&K is confronting a food-grain deficit and the project is going to enhance agricultural production in the Kandi belt. J&K, which is facing a huge power deficit, may get relief after the implementation of the project.

Finance Dept of J&K Govt drafts regular budget for the current year

The Finance Department of the UT Government had drafted the Regular Budget for the current year. For this, the Department had assessed the revenue receipts of the UT Government from GST, motor spirit tax, excise, and stamp duty.

Further, the non-tax revenue from electricity and water supply, mining royalty, timber sales, annual rent from industrial lands, etc were also examined. The own revenue of the UT Government has been estimated at Rs. 21,860 crore.

A detailed analysis of the fiscal situation of Jammu and Kashmir was carried out by the Finance Department to address the legacy challenges which include high staff strength, low revenue base, and high debt load. The high fiscal stress caused by the committed nature of the major expenditures has increased the UT's dependence on central grants.

To address these challenges, the UT government has increased tax and non-tax revenues through improved GST return compliance, improved billing and collection efficiency, increased dealer registration, and transparent excise auctions.

All administrative departments also intensified efforts to harness central funds by enhancing execution speed. This led to a sharp increase in receipts of funds under centrally sponsored schemes.

During the last financial year, the UT government also stringently enforced borrowing limits and curtailed the culture of overdraft. With close monitoring of public debt, the UT government was successful in tapering down the off-budget borrowings. The government has restrained revenue expenditure through austerity measures and biometric verification of beneficiaries. The UT Government also pursued the Government of India to increase central financial assistance.

Special Central assistance of Rs 17000 crore for J&K

Accordingly, the Union Budget which was also laid before the Parliament provides for a special central assistance of Rs.17,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Government has agreed to provide for the salary, pension and other costs of Jammu and Kashmir Police for which an allocation of Rs 12,000 crore has been made in the annual budget. In addition, a lump sum special grant of Rs 5,000 crore as additional central assistance is being provided in the current financial year.

As a result of this Rs. 17,000 crore of special package, the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio of Jammu and Kashmir will reduce to 3 percent in the financial year 2024-25.

This special package will be part of the overall central assistance which is estimated at Rs. 67,133 crore during 2024-25. This unprecedented assistance would lead to complete improvement in fiscal position enabling the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to work towards fulfilling the developmental needs and aspirations of the people while maintaining stable fiscal health.

Major Outlays under Budget 2024-25

Rs. 9,400 crore for subsidy and budgetary support for the purchase of power from the National grid and the Power purchase agreements with power generation companies.

Rs. 3,983 crore for the Construction of roads & bridges under PMGSY, CRIF, NABARD loan schemes & Bridge schemes.

Rs. 1,875 crore for rejuvenating school education infrastructure and services through funding of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), career counseling services, and setting up of modern schools for quality education with PM SHRI funding

Rs. 1,808 crore for strengthening decentralized governance by providing for local area development works of PRIs, ULBs, BDCs, and DDCs.

Rs. 1,714 crore was provisioned for tap-water connectivity for rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Rs. 1,484 crore for completion of Smart City projects in Srinagar and Jammu cities, construction of infrastructure projects under Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), construction of sewerage treatment plants in urban areas, and development of new townships for housing.

Rs. 1,430 crore for comprehensive social security coverage under assistance schemes for the Old Age, Widow, and Disabled, and for the women empowerment interventions of Ladli Beti and Marriage Assistance schemes.

Rs. 1,317 crore for strengthening infrastructure and services in the health sector under the National Health Mission mechanism.

Rs. 1,104 crore for construction of own houses of houseless poor families in rural areas with PM Awas Yojana- Grameen support

Rs. 1,068 crore for Provision for salaries, food grains, cash assistance for Kashmiri migrants, and construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees.

Rs. 1,021 crore for transforming agriculture and allied sectors of the UT through the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), with a five-year outlay of Rs 5013 crore, including provisions for IFAD-funded J&K Comprehensive Investment Plan (JKCIP) and development of cold storage and high-density plantation.

Rs. 923 crore for development and upgradation of Industrial Estates, for providing GST refund incentives and incentives as per the Industrial Policy for industrial units, promotion of trade through JKTPO's events for boosting investment and employment

Rs. 776 crore for equity support for the hydroelectric projects at Ratle, Kwar, and Kiru, which would provide a stable revenue source and cheaper power.

Rs. 586 crore for Universal health insurance coverage for all families of Jammu & Kashmir.

Rs. 500 crore for providing of drugs, machinery, and equipment for health institutions.

Rs. 475 crore for the upgradation infrastructure of colleges and universities and for the rollout of the National Education Policy.

Rs. 518 crore for promotion of Tourism, development of new tourism destinations and new circuits, construction of ropeways, conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and film festival and promotion policy.

Rs. 445 crore for improving sanitation and waste disposal facilities, IHHLs, CSCs & achieving ODF+ status in the rural areas.

Rs. 390 crore for flood management projects of river Jhelum.

Rs. 405 crore for schemes for self-employment, Start-ups, Seed Capital Fund, implementation of Mission Youth schemes, and support to self-help groups for generation livelihoods.

Rs. 179 crore for the construction of security-related infrastructure, police housing colonies, bunkers in border areas, and installation of CCTVs in police stations.

Rs. 150 crore for installation of solar rooftops and solar pumps.

Rs. 335 crore for the creation of sports infrastructure, heritage preservation, promotion of festivals and theatre, and development of Infrastructure and initiatives for the welfare of Tribals, like tribal hostels, milk villages, nomad shelters, etc.

Rs. 100 crore for Capital support for the revitalization of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Cooperative Banks.

Rs. 500 crore for MGNREGA works at Gram Panchayat level.

Rs. 401 crore for the development of Dal Lake, afforestation, wildlife management, and preservation of protected areas.

Budget Highlights 2024-25