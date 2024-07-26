The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12th, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre was a dazzling event that brought together celebrities, dignitaries, and fashion icons from around the world. Among the many highlights of the evening was the exceptional showcase of The Royaleum designs, which captured the attention and admiration of all attendees.

Sakshi Dhoni, known for her impeccable style, arrived at the wedding in a breathtaking light green Anarkali by Royaleum, designed by the talented Hetal Shah. Her outfit, a stunning fusion of modern and traditional elements, made her a standout presence at the event. Complementing her look, MS Dhoni looked equally impressive in a glittering golden kurta and Pathani salwar, epitomizing elegance.

Bollywood sensation Neeti Mohan added to the evening's charm with her enchanting performance. Dressed in a beautiful pink embroidered lehenga from Royaleum, Neeti's outfit was as captivating as her soulful rendition of "Sawaar Loon," leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Royaleum, founded by Hetal Shah in 2020, has rapidly established itself as a leader in luxury fashion. Based in Vile Parle West, Mumbai, the brand is celebrated for its exquisite designs and meticulous craftsmanship. Specializing in traditional patterns such as patola, bandhani, and shikargah, Royaleum creations are distinguished by their intricate embroidery and unique prints.

The wedding, often referred to as the "Wedding of the Century," featured a guest list that included the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Kim Kardashian, and many other international stars. Royaleum stunning designs not only adorned some of the most prominent guests but also highlighted the brand's dedication to luxury and exclusivity, making it a memorable evening for all.

