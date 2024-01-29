The year gone by 2023, was indeed a blockbuster year for Bollywood as several films from Jawaan, Pathaan, Dunki, Salaar, Animal, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani among films released. The drought of box-office numbers was soon replaced by box-office blockbusters as Bollywood had a terrific year.

And come 2024, and it's time for awards and rewards. On January 28, who's who of Bollywood turned up at Gujarat's Gandhinagar for the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards this year. Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor win big in the best actor and actress category.

Karan Johar was the host of the show.

Who won what !

While Alia Bhatt won Best Actor for 'Rocky Aur Rani...', Ranbir Kapoor won Best Actor for 'Animal'. Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' was awarded as the Best Film of 2023.

Here's the full list of awards

Best Film (Popular) - '12th Fail'

Best Film (Critics) - 'Joram'

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail'

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Ranbir Kapoor for 'Animal'

Best Actor (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Best Actress Critics - Rani Mukerji for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', Shefali Shah for 'Three of Us'

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for 'Dunki'

Best Actress In a Supporting Role - Shabana Azmi for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Tere Vaaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Best Music Album - 'Animal' (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Bhupinder Babbal for 'Arjan Vailly' from 'Animal')

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'

Best Story - Amit Rao for 'OMG 2'

Best Screenplay - Vidhu Vinod Chopra for '12th Fail'

Best Dialogue - Ishita Moitra for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Netizens unhappy

Netizens were unhappy with Alia and Ranbir winning Best actor-actress award. They called out the award show and dubbed it as biased and Alia-Ranbir undeserving.

A user mentioned, "This is so funny. Deserving people are not on the stage and it is always Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt. Doesn't matter what role they played. They will anyway get the award."

Another wrote, "Man who revived Bollywood with 2700 cr+ in single year , the best actor award would've been bare minimum you should've done for the King of Bollywood!"

The third one wrote, "Best actress deserved to Rani Mukherjee for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Best actor to Shahrukhan for Jawan or DUNKI.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Alia for RRKPK like seriously?? So rigged man !!"

The next one mentioned, " Rani Mukerji deserved it much more than Alia.."

Neetu Singh was over the moon and congratulated her son and daughter-in-law.