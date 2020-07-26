Chennai woman who accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam of urinating at her door, has withdrawn the case. The complainant has lodged an FIR against the ABVP leader with the Chennai police. The family of the woman who lives alone said that the doctor apologised to her and her family on Saturday for her actions. However, the family also claimed pressure from their neighbours in the building to withdraw the case.

As per a report in the Newsminute, the police said the complaint has been withdrawn. One of the investigation officer said, "Withdrawal letter has been given to us but we will have to continue our investigation since the FIR has been filed."

What is the case?

The family alleged the doctor was urinating near her entrance and throwing garbage over there. They first approached police on July 11 with visuals from CCTV camera, seeking action against Subbiah. Nonetheless, amid public uproar on social media, police-reported the First Information Report (FIR) nearly two weeks later, only on July 25. In addition, the CSR (Community Service Register) was granted a week after they filed their complaint, on July 18, to acknowledge their complaint.

A lady gets harassed by ABVP's President @subbiah_doctor. Yet no action is taken against him. Why would an action be taken against him? He is associated with RSS-BJP. Political influence of theirs is safeguarding such criminals as they have done for others. #ShameOnABVP pic.twitter.com/ToJbFmrVyg — NSUI (@nsui) July 24, 2020

Balaji, the woman's nephew who had lodged the complaint said, "The Apartment association too is telling my aunt that they should just talk this out. Her neighbour, who helped with evidence collection earlier has also advised her to let the case go. My aunt doesn't want to antagonize everyone. Subbiah came to her house last evening and said they can reach a mutual understanding."

On Saturday, Adambakkam police booked Subbiah, who is also a surgeon and heads the Department of Surgical Oncology at Chennai's Kilpauk Medical College. He was charged under section 271 (Disobedience to Quarantine rule), section 427 (Mischief causing harm to fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and parts of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act. After his actions were caught on CCTV installed by a woman, Subbiah denied the allegation and said that the video is doctored.