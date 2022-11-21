Uncertainty still prevails over the name of the newly formed political outfit of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi because the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet not accepted the new proposal to replace the word "Democratic" with "Progressive".

As the Election Commission of India raised objections to the name proposed by Azad for his political party, the former Congress stalwart has sent four new names to the poll body for approval.

"ECI has made some objections over 'Democratic Azad Party's name. We have sent four new names to ECI. But Progressive Azad Party is not final, hence I request the media not to mislead the public. The final name approved by the ECI will be announced in a few days. Till then it's DAP!", Salman Nizami, a close confidante of Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted while seeking to clear the confusion.

"We have been informed that a party with a similar name in Uttar Pradesh is already registered with the ECI," he said.

Azad had proposed to register the party with the ECI by the name of "Democratic Azad Party".

Reports said that the words "Azad" and "Party" will remain in the name, but only Democratic or National Democratic or Progressive or National Progressive will be suffixed or prefixed to them.

Earlier public notice was issued to replace "Democratic" with "Progressive".

On November 13, the general secretary of the "Democratic Azad Party" issued a public notice to register a political party by the name of the "Progressive Azad Party".

Reports said that ECI has objected to the proposed name of the party because a party with a similar name is already registered.

On September 26, Azad along with senior party leaders announced the name of his party as the "Democratic Azad Party".

Azad announced that his party would pursue an independent agenda to fulfill the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also unveiled the flag of the new party.

"Agenda of the party is guided by the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad said and announced that programmes and policies of the new party are formulated by incorporating the ambitions of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"My wellwishers from across the country have suggested over 1000 names for the new party and our leaders and supporters reached a consensus on the name of the Democratic Azad Party", Azad had stated at that time.