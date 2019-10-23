Vijay's Bigil seems to have landed in a trouble. Well, the special and early morning shows are unlikely to be held on the release day, 25 October, as the state government has refused to give permission for it.

Kadambur Raju, Tamil Nadu's Minister of Information and Publicity, has stated that the permission for the special shows for the movies releasing this weekend are not being given as the three-day festival of lights begins on Sunday, 27 October.

The minister indicated that the AIADMK government is not happy with the exhibitors charging exorbitant price for the special shows. Kadambur Raju has said that the decision to give the permission for the special shows will be reconsidered if the exhibitors give assurance that they would not sell tickets at higher price than the normal price.

Not just Vijay's Bigil, Karthi's Kaithi is also releasing for Diwali and the latest development would impact both the films.

However, many theatres across Tamil Nadu have sold thousands of tickets at a higher rates and the cancellation of the special shows would impact both the distributors and theatre owners.

Industry insiders say that the distributors would not recover their investment back if the special shows with higher tickets are cancelled. So, theatre owners are expected to meet Kadambur Raju to solve the issue.

Atlee Kumar-directorial Bigil is expected to release in over 500 screens in Tamil Nadu. Not just in its home territory, the Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer is having special shows in Karnataka and Kerala.

The worldwide screen count of AGS Entertainment-funded movie stands at 4200.