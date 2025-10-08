Uncertainty prevails over the next round of talks between the agitating Ladakhi groups and the High-Powered Committee (HPC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as the meeting scheduled for October 6 could not be held due to the stand taken by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

A week before the scheduled meeting, the agitating groups had put forth four conditions for resuming dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs. These include a judicial probe, the release of all arrested persons, the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, and adequate compensation to those who lost their lives in the September 24 violence.

"After the excessive use of force on September 24, which resulted in the killings of four unarmed and innocent civilians, the authorities must create an atmosphere conducive to holding the next round of dialogue," Chering Dorjey, co-chairperson of the Leh Apex Body, told The International Business Times. He reiterated the demand for a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the September 24 violence and for the release of all detained persons, including Sonam Wangchuk.

Dorjey argued that only a judicial probe can restore the people's shattered faith. He further emphasized that the release of all arrested persons is essential to creating a conducive atmosphere for restarting the stalled dialogue.

As reported earlier, the agitating Ladakh groups have rejected the magisterial inquiry announced by the Union Territory administration into the September 24 violence, in which four persons lost their lives. They have reiterated their demand for a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge.

It is pertinent to mention that the agitating groups of Ladakh have declared they will not engage in any discussions with the Central Government until a judicial probe is ordered and all arrested persons are released.

The Union Territory administration of Ladakh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the serious law-and-order situation that erupted in Leh on September 24 and the subsequent police action that led to the death of four individuals.

The Ladakh administration has designated Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nubra, Mukul Beniwal (IAS), as the inquiry officer to conduct the probe. The panel has been asked to submit its report within four weeks.

The inquiry will ascertain the detailed facts and circumstances that led to the clashes, the subsequent police action, and the deaths of four civilians — Jigmet Dorjey, son of Yountan Chospel, resident of Kharnak; Rinchen Dadul, son of Tsering Morup, resident of Hanu; Stanzin Namgail, son of Nawang Zotpa, resident of Igoo; and Tsewang Tharchin, son of Stanzin Namgyal, resident of Skurbuchan.

Centre reaffirms commitment to dialogue

The Union Government, on September 29, reiterated its openness to dialogue with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance at any time.

"We continue to welcome discussions with the LAB and KDA through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any such platform," a government spokesperson stated.

"The dialogue mechanism established with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded positive results so far. These include enhanced reservations for Scheduled Tribes in Ladakh, reservations for women in the LAHDCs, and protection for local languages. The recruitment process for 1,800 government posts in the UT of Ladakh has already commenced. We are confident that continued dialogue will yield the desired results in the near future," the spokesperson added.