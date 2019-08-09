Manmadhudu 2 released on Friday and is receiving negative feedback from the audience and media representatives. The Censor Board Film Certification committee has asked for some cuts, blurs and beeps on certain words and scenes which were inappropriate. The makers have made all those changes and received a U/A certificate. The changes have taken place in the version that was released in India, and not in the US.

In this film, there's a scene where Rakul kisses Jhansi and after this scene, Jhansi calls her husband (on-screen) to their bedroom and what happens next is understood. There are more than two of these 'calling to the bedroom' scenes in this film and looks like not everyone is happy with them.

Well, the video of the original and uncut scene is going viral all over and fans are sharing mixed responses about it. Netizens trolled Rakul Preet Singh and Chinamyi Sripada for this scene. They even questioned Chinmayi's feminism as her husband is the director of the film.

People have even asked her in tweets whether it was her idea to shoot such a scene. In context to the comments she made after watching Sandeep Vanga's interview, twitteratis have asked Chinmayi whether she is not deeply disturbed after watching Manmadhudu 2. On the whole, the film is being called a disaster.