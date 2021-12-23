South Korea might have won the Men's Asian Champions Trophy after defeating Japan but Ryoma Ooka is the one making headlines. This was South Korea's first title won at the Asian Champions Trophy played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. It was Lee Hye-Seung whose fourth goal helmed the team to the top winning a gold medal. The two unfortunate Japanese misses also contributed greatly to this.

South Korea's Jeong Junwoo emerged as a potent force and scored an important goal in the eighth minute. But, Ryoma Ooka and Yoshika Kirishita's goals turned the match in Japan's favour by 3-1. South Korea through Jang Jonghyun turned the match into a nail-biting one with 3-2 in the 55th minute and then, went on to score another goal before the final hooter. However, amid all this, it was Ryoma Ooka's 360-degree goal that stunned hockey lovers across the globe.

A video of the same has gone viral on social media with netizens bowled over by Ryoma Ooka's diligence and risk-taking ability. On the other hand, India beat Pakistan and secured third spot for itself. "Well done Team India! Our boys beat Pakistan in a thrilling match to win the Bronze at Asian Champions Trophy 2021!," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.