Akshay Kumar is known for pulling off high-risk stunts in his movies, but the actor recently did something that further shows why he is called the "Khiladi" of Bollywood.

At a recent event, Akshay shocked everyone by walking on a ramp with fire on his clothes. Yes, the actor was seen being set on fire, as he casually walked the ramp in a suit.

It appears to be a stunt to promote his upcoming movie Kesari that also has a scene in which his character is seen walking while being completely ablaze. Although the team at the event must have taken strict precautions for the safety of the actor, pulling off such a stunt certainly takes a lot of courage.

Videos of the stunt are now being shared on social media as fans express surprise at Akshay's fearless side. The makers of Kesari have been aggressively promoting the movie as its release is nearing.

Based on true events of battle of Saragarhi, the film showcases the courage of 21 Sikhs who fought against an army of 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897, and eventually defeated them.

The trailer of Kesari got positive response from the viewers, and is likely to have a massive opening at the box office. It features Parineeti Chopra as female lead. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is slated to be released on March 21.

Watch the video below: